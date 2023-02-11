Saturday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 4-9 ACC) going head-to-head against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-14, 2-11 ACC) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 victory for Virginia Tech, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Notre Dame 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-5.5)

Virginia Tech (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Notre Dame's record against the spread so far this season is 6-16-0, while Virginia Tech's is 10-12-0. A total of 12 out of the Fighting Irish's games this season have hit the over, and 13 of the Hokies' games have gone over. Over the past 10 contests, Notre Dame is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Virginia Tech has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The 31.5 rebounds per game Virginia Tech accumulates rank 209th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 31.3.

Virginia Tech hits 8 three-pointers per game (112th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.2% from beyond the arc (137th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.2%.

Virginia Tech has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (14th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 11.2 it forces (269th in college basketball).

