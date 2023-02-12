George Mason vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (20-4) and the George Mason Patriots (12-13) at EagleBank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56, with heavily favored UMass coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
Their last time out, the Patriots won on Wednesday 65-51 over Saint Bonaventure.
George Mason vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
George Mason vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 56
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- The Patriots picked up their best win of the season on January 28, when they took down the Davidson Wildcats, who rank No. 136 in our computer rankings, 62-58.
- George Mason has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, George Mason is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-59 at home over American (No. 169) on December 3
- 54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 1
- 61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 180) on January 8
- 67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 207) on January 16
- 72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on December 19
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots average 59.4 points per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a -46 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
- With 56.9 points per game in A-10 matchups, George Mason is tallying 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.4 PPG).
- Offensively the Patriots have fared better in home games this season, scoring 63.1 points per game, compared to 53.1 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, George Mason is allowing 56.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 60.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Patriots have been putting up 56.8 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 59.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
