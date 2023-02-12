Hampton vs. Northeastern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Northeastern Huskies (11-11) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-13) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center (on February 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-60 win for Northeastern, who is a small favorite based on our model.
In their last time out, the Lady Pirates won on Thursday 66-53 over N.C. A&T.
Hampton vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
Hampton vs. Northeastern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 64, Hampton 60
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Pirates beat the Elon Phoenix, who are ranked No. 170 in our computer rankings, on January 1 by a score of 57-54, it was their best win of the year thus far.
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 6
- 66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on February 9
- 66-57 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 7
- 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 29
- 38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 15
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates have a -48 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 60.3 points per game to rank 271st in college basketball and are giving up 62.6 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Hampton scores fewer points per game (57.8) than its season average (60.3).
- The Lady Pirates are posting 63.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (57.9).
- In home games, Hampton is giving up 12.7 fewer points per game (55.3) than in road games (68.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Pirates have been scoring 57.9 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 60.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
