VCU vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Rhode Island Rams (20-3) and the VCU Rams (7-16) at Stuart C. Siegel Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-58, with Rhode Island taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.
The VCU Rams dropped their most recent outing 67-45 against Saint Joseph's (PA) on Wednesday.
VCU vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
VCU vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rhode Island 60, VCU 59
VCU Schedule Analysis
- On November 24 versus the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings, the Rams claimed their signature win of the season, a 62-61 victory at a neutral site.
- VCU has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
VCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 29
- 54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 152) on January 11
- 53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 1
- 75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 215) on November 26
- 55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 247) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
VCU Performance Insights
- The VCU Rams average 58.3 points per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (136th in college basketball). They have a -98 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.
- In conference games, VCU scores more points per contest (59.1) than its season average (58.3).
- Offensively the VCU Rams have performed better in home games this season, putting up 62.0 points per game, compared to 53.1 per game away from home.
- Defensively, VCU has played better in home games this year, giving up 60.0 points per game, compared to 64.4 on the road.
- The VCU Rams have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 56.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.6 points fewer than the 58.3 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.