The Rhode Island Rams (20-3) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak at the VCU Rams (7-16) on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

VCU vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

The Rhode Island Rams put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the VCU Rams allow.

Rhode Island has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 58.3 points.

Rhode Island is 19-1 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

The VCU Rams record only 1.8 more points per game (58.3) than the Rhode Island Rams give up (56.5).

When VCU totals more than 56.5 points, it is 4-9.

VCU is 7-12 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

