Sunday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) and the Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) facing off at John Paul Jones Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-49 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Cavaliers enter this game on the heels of a 63-53 loss to Louisville on Thursday.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Virginia 49

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers picked up their best win of the season on December 29, when they secured a 69-63 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to our computer rankings.

The Cavaliers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (eight).

The Cavaliers have five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 15

73-70 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 26

72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on November 13

68-62 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 16

89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on November 30

Virginia Performance Insights