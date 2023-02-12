Virginia vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) and the Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) facing off at John Paul Jones Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-49 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Cavaliers enter this game on the heels of a 63-53 loss to Louisville on Thursday.
Virginia vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 78, Virginia 49
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Cavaliers picked up their best win of the season on December 29, when they secured a 69-63 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to our computer rankings.
- The Cavaliers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (eight).
- The Cavaliers have five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.
Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 15
- 73-70 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 26
- 72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on November 13
- 68-62 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 16
- 89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on November 30
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers' +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.6 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (119th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Virginia puts up fewer points per game (62.1) than its overall average (69.6).
- Offensively the Cavaliers have played better in home games this season, scoring 71.6 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game on the road.
- In home games, Virginia is allowing 14.9 fewer points per game (55.5) than in away games (70.4).
- The Cavaliers have been putting up 60.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 69.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
