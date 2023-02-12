Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
Sunday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) and the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Virginia Tech to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
Last time out, the Hokies won on Monday 73-61 over NC State.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Florida State 58
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Hokies took down the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, 68-65, on January 1.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Hokies are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 6
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 12
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on December 4
- 85-54 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on December 1
- 82-74 over Kentucky (No. 34) on November 21
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies' +366 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.0 points per game (46th in college basketball) while allowing 58.0 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- Offensively, Virginia Tech is tallying 68.8 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (74.0 points per game) is 5.2 PPG higher.
- The Hokies are posting 77.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (68.0).
- When playing at home, Virginia Tech is ceding 10.5 fewer points per game (52.8) than in away games (63.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been putting up 71.0 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 74.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
