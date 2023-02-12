How to Watch the Virginia vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) will be trying to break a seven-game losing skid when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Virginia vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack average 10.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (62).
- NC State is 15-2 when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
- When it scores more than 62 points, NC State is 15-3.
- The Cavaliers put up 8.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Wolfpack give up (60.9).
- When Virginia puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 14-5.
- Virginia has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
- This year the Cavaliers are shooting 36.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wolfpack concede.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 73-62
|Carmichael Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 60-51
|Petersen Events Center
|2/9/2023
|Louisville
|L 63-53
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/12/2023
|NC State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/19/2023
|Duke
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
