The Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) will be trying to break a seven-game losing skid when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack average 10.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (62).

NC State is 15-2 when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

When it scores more than 62 points, NC State is 15-3.

The Cavaliers put up 8.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Wolfpack give up (60.9).

When Virginia puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 14-5.

Virginia has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 36.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wolfpack concede.

Virginia Schedule