Monday's game between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (18-5) and the Delaware State Lady Hornets (4-15) at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-45 and heavily favors Norfolk State to come out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.

The Spartanettes came out on top in their most recent game 53-51 against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 75, Delaware State 45

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

When the Spartanettes took down the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 165 in our computer rankings, on November 23 by a score of 48-43, it was their best win of the year thus far.

The Spartanettes have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Norfolk State has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-47 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 13

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 22

54-42 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 28

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 210) on January 14

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 17

Norfolk State Performance Insights