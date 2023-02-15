The San Antonio Spurs (14-44) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 13-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Hornets vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Spurs Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Hornets 120 - Spurs 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Spurs

  • Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (241)
  • The Spurs (24-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39% of the time, 2.4% more often than the Hornets (23-33-3) this season.
  • When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (56.9% of the time) than Charlotte and its opponents (49.2%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hornets are 5-8, a better tally than the Spurs have recorded (12-43) as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

  • Charlotte's defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.1 points allowed per contest, but its offense has provided a lift, putting up 112.4 points per game (24th-ranked in league).
  • The Hornets rank 14th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.
  • The Hornets rank 25th in the NBA by sinking 10.7 threes per game, but they have a 32.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks worst in the league.
  • Charlotte is attempting 59 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.2 treys per contest, which are 36% of its shots (and 25.6% of the team's buckets).

