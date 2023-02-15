Wednesday's game between the Richmond Spiders (15-8) and the Saint Louis Billikens (11-16) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Richmond squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Spiders enter this game after a 190-113 victory over Davidson on Sunday.

Richmond vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Richmond vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 69, Saint Louis 62

Richmond Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Spiders claimed their best win of the season, a 69-48 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to our computer rankings.

The Spiders have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

75-73 over Ball State (No. 113) on December 20

190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on February 12

68-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 4

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on January 29

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 8

Richmond Performance Insights