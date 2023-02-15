The Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13 ACC) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Louisville Moneyline DraftKings Virginia (-17.5) 128.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia has covered nine times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Cavaliers' 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Louisville has compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals games have gone over the point total 11 out of 25 times this season.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Oddsmakers rate Virginia considerably higher (11th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

The Cavaliers have had the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.