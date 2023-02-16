How to Watch Liberty vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (20-7, 12-2 ASUN) will be attempting to extend an 11-game home winning run when hosting the Liberty Flames (21-6, 12-2 ASUN) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- Liberty has compiled an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.2% from the field.
- The Flames are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 240th.
- The Flames put up six more points per game (74.7) than the Owls give up (68.7).
- Liberty is 21-3 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Liberty scores 80.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.9.
- The Flames are giving up fewer points at home (54.6 per game) than on the road (68.4).
- At home, Liberty drains 11.9 triples per game, 2.9 more than it averages on the road (9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.7%) than on the road (34.8%).
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 69-64
|Allen Arena
|2/9/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 70-50
|Liberty Arena
|2/11/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 83-73
|Liberty Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|2/22/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
