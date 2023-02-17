Hampton vs. UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-14) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-19) matching up at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lady Pirates, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Lady Pirates are coming off of a 72-67 loss to Northeastern in their last outing on Sunday.
Hampton vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
Hampton vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hampton 62, UNC Wilmington 58
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates' best win this season came against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in our computer rankings. The Lady Pirates took home the 66-53 win on the road on February 9.
- According to the RPI, the Seahawks have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 267) on January 6
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on January 1
- 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 304) on January 29
- 38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 329) on January 15
- 67-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 348) on November 12
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates have a -53 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 60.6 points per game, 270th in college basketball, and are allowing 63 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball.
- In conference action, Hampton is putting up fewer points (58.6 per game) than it is overall (60.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Pirates are putting up 63.8 points per game, 5.9 more than they are averaging on the road (57.9).
- Hampton is allowing fewer points at home (57 per game) than on the road (68).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Pirates are scoring 59 points per contest, compared to their season average of 60.6.
