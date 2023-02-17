Friday's game between the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-14) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-19) matching up at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lady Pirates, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Lady Pirates are coming off of a 72-67 loss to Northeastern in their last outing on Sunday.

Hampton vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Hampton vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Hampton 62, UNC Wilmington 58

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates' best win this season came against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in our computer rankings. The Lady Pirates took home the 66-53 win on the road on February 9.

According to the RPI, the Seahawks have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 267) on January 6

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on January 1

74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 304) on January 29

38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 329) on January 15

67-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 348) on November 12

Hampton Performance Insights