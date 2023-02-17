William & Mary vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Towson Tigers (14-9) and the William & Mary Tribe (14-10) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Towson coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 17.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Tribe secured a 79-64 victory against N.C. A&T.
William & Mary vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
William & Mary vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 68, William & Mary 64
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons 74-58 on January 15.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tribe are 3-8 (.273%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, William & Mary is 11-1 (.917%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 12
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 229) on November 11
- 73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on February 5
- 69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 256) on January 19
- 77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 256) on February 3
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe have a -36 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 67.0 points per game to rank 150th in college basketball and are giving up 68.5 per contest to rank 286th in college basketball.
- William & Mary is scoring 70.2 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.2 more points per game than its overall average (67.0).
- In home games, the Tribe are averaging 5.7 more points per game (69.9) than they are when playing on the road (64.2).
- Defensively, William & Mary has played better at home this season, giving up 67.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Tribe have been putting up 71.3 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 67.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.