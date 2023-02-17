Friday's game between the Towson Tigers (14-9) and the William & Mary Tribe (14-10) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Towson coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 17.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Tribe secured a 79-64 victory against N.C. A&T.

William & Mary vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

William & Mary vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 68, William & Mary 64

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons 74-58 on January 15.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tribe are 3-8 (.273%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, William & Mary is 11-1 (.917%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 12

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 229) on November 11

73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on February 5

69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 256) on January 19

77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 256) on February 3

William & Mary Performance Insights