The Washington Capitals (28-23-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-8) on the road on Saturday, February 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, SN360, and TVAS2.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have recorded a 9-1-0 record after scoring 43 total goals (eight power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 28.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Saturday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 36-10-8 overall and 10-8-18 in overtime contests.

Carolina has 38 points (16-0-6) in the 22 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The four times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Carolina has finished 3-2-3 in the eight games this season when it scored two goals (registering nine points).

The Hurricanes are 32-4-4 in the 40 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 68 points).

In the 15 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 13-2-0 to record 26 points.

In the 42 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 30-8-4 (64 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 5-2-2 (12 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.04 20th 7th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.88 13th 3rd 34.9 Shots 31.6 17th 1st 26.4 Shots Allowed 30.3 11th 23rd 19.9% Power Play % 20.5% 20th 7th 81.5% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 7th

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

