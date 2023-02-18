Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (19-5) and Morgan State Lady Bears (16-6) matching up at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has a projected final score of 59-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Spartanettes are coming off of a 70-42 victory against Delaware State in their most recent game on Monday.
Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 59, Morgan State 54
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes' signature win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.
- Norfolk State has 17 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 224) on November 22
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 247) on January 14
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 250) on November 17
- 65-56 at home over Hampton (No. 256) on December 1
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes have a +260 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 61.3 points per game to rank 257th in college basketball and are giving up 50.5 per outing to rank third in college basketball.
- On offense, Norfolk State is tallying 55.2 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (61.3 points per game) is 6.1 PPG higher.
- The Spartanettes score 70.9 points per game in home games, compared to 51.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 19.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Norfolk State is ceding 8.3 fewer points per game (46.8) than in road games (55.1).
- The Spartanettes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 58.3 points a contest compared to the 61.3 they've averaged this year.
