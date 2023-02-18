Saturday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (19-5) and Morgan State Lady Bears (16-6) matching up at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has a projected final score of 59-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Spartanettes are coming off of a 70-42 victory against Delaware State in their most recent game on Monday.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 59, Morgan State 54

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes' signature win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.

Norfolk State has 17 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 224) on November 22

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 247) on January 14

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 250) on November 17

65-56 at home over Hampton (No. 256) on December 1

Norfolk State Performance Insights