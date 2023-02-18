Saturday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (21-6) against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-9) at Ted Constant Convocation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of JMU. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Monarchs head into this contest following a 71-65 win over Appalachian State on Thursday.

Old Dominion vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 65, Old Dominion 63

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

The Lady Monarchs captured their best win of the season on November 30, when they beat the Temple Owls, who rank No. 123 in our computer rankings, 77-65.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Old Dominion is 15-2 (.882%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 163) on February 2

65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 171) on December 11

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on January 12

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on February 9

63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 188) on January 14

Old Dominion Performance Insights