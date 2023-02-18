Saturday's contest that pits the Radford Highlanders (11-15) against the Longwood Lancers (7-19) at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Radford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Highlanders suffered a 52-49 loss to UNC Asheville.

Radford vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Radford vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 69, Longwood 60

Radford Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders defeated the Campbell Lady Camels in a 54-53 win on January 18. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Radford is 9-8 (.529%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on February 1

67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 329) on November 27

69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on December 29

73-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 344) on December 15

59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 350) on January 28

Radford Performance Insights