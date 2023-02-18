Saturday's game features the Richmond Spiders (16-8) and the Duquesne Dukes (16-10) matching up at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Richmond according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Spiders' last contest on Wednesday ended in an 84-74 win over Saint Louis.

Richmond vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Richmond vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 66, Duquesne 65

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders captured their signature win of the season on December 20, when they claimed a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 11-2 (.846%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 90) on January 29

69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 103) on November 7

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 156) on February 8

84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 162) on February 15

190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 165) on February 12

Richmond Performance Insights