Richmond vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Richmond Spiders (16-8) and the Duquesne Dukes (16-10) matching up at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Richmond according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Spiders' last contest on Wednesday ended in an 84-74 win over Saint Louis.
Richmond vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Richmond vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 66, Duquesne 65
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- The Spiders captured their signature win of the season on December 20, when they claimed a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 11-2 (.846%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 90) on January 29
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 103) on November 7
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 156) on February 8
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 162) on February 15
- 190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 165) on February 12
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders have a +229 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game, 45th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball.
- In conference action, Richmond is averaging more points (78.8 per game) than it is overall (73.9) in 2022-23.
- The Spiders are putting up more points at home (85.9 per game) than away (61.7).
- At home Richmond is conceding 69.9 points per game, 9.5 more than it is away (60.4).
- While the Spiders are posting 73.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 80.4 a contest.
