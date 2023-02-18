VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the VCU Rams (7-18) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-24) at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 63-56 based on our computer prediction, with VCU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Rams are coming off of a 70-65 loss to Dayton in their most recent game on Wednesday.
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction
- Prediction: VCU 63, Saint Bonaventure 56
VCU Schedule Analysis
- The Rams' signature win this season came in a 62-61 victory on November 24 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, VCU is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Bonnies are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the first-most losses.
VCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 91) on January 11
- 75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 150) on November 26
- 53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 156) on February 1
- 55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 215) on January 14
- 60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 281) on January 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams' -135 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.5 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per outing (139th in college basketball).
- In A-10 games, VCU has averaged 0.1 fewer points (57.4) than overall (57.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Rams score 59.7 points per game. On the road, they average 53.1.
- At home VCU is conceding 61.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than it is on the road (64.4).
- The Rams have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 55.0 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 57.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.