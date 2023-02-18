The Pittsburgh Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC) after victories in four straight road games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has put together a 10-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hokies games have gone over the point total 16 out of 26 times this season.

Pittsburgh is 18-6-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Panthers' 25 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Virginia Tech is 49th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (71st).

The Hokies' national championship odds have fallen from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the 50th-biggest change among all teams.

Virginia Tech has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

