The Fordham Rams (16-10) face the George Mason Patriots (13-14) on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET in A-10 action.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

George Mason vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

  • The Patriots average just 4.1 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (64.2).
  • George Mason has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, George Mason is 8-2.
  • The Rams score 10.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Patriots give up (62).
  • Fordham has a 14-6 record when scoring more than 62 points.
  • Fordham is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.1 points.
  • This year the Rams are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Patriots concede.
  • The Patriots shoot 36.1% from the field, 10.7% lower than the Rams concede.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 65-51 EagleBank Arena
2/12/2023 UMass L 78-57 EagleBank Arena
2/15/2023 @ Loyola Chicago W 80-63 Joseph J. Gentile Center
2/19/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
2/22/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - EagleBank Arena

