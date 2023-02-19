Sunday's contest between the Towson Tigers (15-9) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (9-14) at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with Towson securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 19.

Their last time out, the Lady Pirates won on Friday 63-53 against UNC Wilmington.

Hampton vs. Towson Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 67, Hampton 62

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates' best win this season came against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in our computer rankings. The Lady Pirates brought home the 66-53 win on the road on February 9.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Pirates are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on January 6

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 280) on January 1

74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 306) on January 29

38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 330) on January 15

63-53 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 330) on February 17

Hampton Performance Insights