Hampton vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Towson Tigers (15-9) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (9-14) at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with Towson securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 19.
Their last time out, the Lady Pirates won on Friday 63-53 against UNC Wilmington.
Hampton vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
Hampton vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 67, Hampton 62
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates' best win this season came against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in our computer rankings. The Lady Pirates brought home the 66-53 win on the road on February 9.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Pirates are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on January 6
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 280) on January 1
- 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 306) on January 29
- 38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 330) on January 15
- 63-53 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 330) on February 17
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates' -43 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.7 points per game (267th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (131st in college basketball).
- On offense, Hampton is averaging 58.9 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (60.7 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
- The Lady Pirates post 63.8 points per game in home games, compared to 58.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- At home, Hampton is giving up 9.8 fewer points per game (57) than in away games (66.8).
- The Lady Pirates' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 60.6 points a contest compared to the 60.7 they've averaged this year.
