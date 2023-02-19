How to Watch the Virginia vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duke Blue Devils' (22-4) ACC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Virginia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils score an average of 65.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 61.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- When Duke allows fewer than 69.6 points, it is 22-2.
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, Duke is 15-0.
- The 69.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are 18.9 more points than the Blue Devils give up (50.7).
- Virginia is 15-11 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- Virginia is 13-2 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
- This season the Cavaliers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blue Devils concede.
- The Blue Devils' 39 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Cavaliers have conceded.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 60-51
|Petersen Events Center
|2/9/2023
|Louisville
|L 63-53
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/12/2023
|NC State
|W 71-59
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/19/2023
|Duke
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
