Norfolk State vs. Coppin State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 20
The Norfolk State Spartans (19-7, 8-2 MEAC) will host the Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 1-9 MEAC) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Norfolk State vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.
Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|Coppin State Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Norfolk State (-14.5)
|155.5
|-1300
|+750
|Tipico
|Norfolk State (-14.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Betting Trends
- Norfolk State has covered 11 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Spartans' 21 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Coppin State has covered eight times in 26 games with a spread this year.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Eagles' 26 games with an over/under have hit the over.
