The Norfolk State Spartans (19-7, 8-2 MEAC) will host the Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 1-9 MEAC) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Norfolk State Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline DraftKings Norfolk State (-14.5) 155.5 -1300 +750 Bet on this game with DraftKings Tipico Norfolk State (-14.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

Norfolk State has covered 11 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 15 out of the Spartans' 21 games this season have gone over the point total.

Coppin State has covered eight times in 26 games with a spread this year.

So far this season, 15 out of the Eagles' 26 games with an over/under have hit the over.

