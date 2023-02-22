Old Dominion vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12) against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-10) at Cam Henderson Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Marshall. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Lady Monarchs' most recent outing was a 73-68 loss to JMU on Saturday.
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 63, Old Dominion 62
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Monarchs registered their signature win of the season on November 30, when they defeated the Temple Owls, who rank No. 129 in our computer rankings, 77-65.
- According to the RPI, the Thundering Herd have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- Old Dominion has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 158) on December 11
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 166) on February 2
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on January 12
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on February 9
- 63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.4 points per game (173rd in college basketball) and give up 61.2 per contest (97th in college basketball).
- Old Dominion has averaged 1.4 more points in Sun Belt games (66.8) than overall (65.4).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Monarchs are averaging 2.5 more points per game at home (67.5) than on the road (65.0).
- Old Dominion concedes 55.3 points per game at home, and 65.8 on the road.
- The Lady Monarchs are tallying 66.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.