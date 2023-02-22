Richmond vs. VCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (16-9) and the VCU Rams (7-19) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 70-60 based on our computer prediction, with Richmond coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Spiders enter this matchup after an 83-69 loss to Duquesne on Saturday.
Richmond vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
Richmond vs. VCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 70, VCU 60
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- The Spiders took down the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 75-73 win on December 20 -- their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 11-1 (.917%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 84) on January 29
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 104) on November 7
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 143) on February 8
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 161) on February 15
- 190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on February 12
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (202nd in college basketball).
- Richmond scores more in conference play (78 points per game) than overall (73.7).
- In 2022-23 the Spiders are scoring 23.5 more points per game at home (85.9) than on the road (62.4).
- Richmond is allowing more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (62.7).
- Over their last 10 games, the Spiders are averaging 80.5 points per contest, 6.8 more than their season average (73.7).
