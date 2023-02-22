Wednesday's game at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the Richmond Spiders (16-9) matching up with the VCU Rams (7-19) at 6:00 PM ET on February 22. Our computer prediction projects a 70-60 victory for Richmond.

The Rams enter this game following a 68-62 loss to Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

VCU vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

VCU vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 70, VCU 60

VCU Schedule Analysis

On November 24 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings, the Rams claimed their best win of the season, a 62-61 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, VCU is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

The Rams have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).

VCU 2022-23 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 94) on January 11

53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 143) on February 1

75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 150) on November 26

55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 206) on January 14

60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on January 29

VCU Performance Insights