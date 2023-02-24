The Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Hampton vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

The Lady Pirates' 61.2 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allow.

Hampton is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Hampton is 6-4 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

The Seawolves score 68.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Pirates give up.

Stony Brook is 16-4 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

Stony Brook is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.

Hampton Schedule