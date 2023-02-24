Friday's game features the James Madison Dukes (23-6) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-13) squaring off at Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-59 victory for heavily favored JMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 24.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Dukes claimed a 78-62 victory over Appalachian State.

JMU vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

JMU vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 69, Marshall 59

JMU Schedule Analysis

On December 21 against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings, the Dukes captured their best win of the season, a 78-66 victory on the road.

The Dukes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).

JMU has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 108) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 158) on February 16

73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 161) on February 18

68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on December 31

JMU Performance Insights