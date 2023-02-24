Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-10) against the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (13-15) at HTC Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-64 in favor of Old Dominion. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 24.
The Lady Monarchs enter this game after a 66-63 win against Marshall on Wednesday.
Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 67, Coastal Carolina 64
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- Against the Temple Owls on November 30, the Lady Monarchs captured their best win of the season, a 77-65 home victory.
- Old Dominion has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 159) on December 11
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 162) on February 2
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 172) on February 9
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 172) on January 12
- 66-63 on the road over Marshall (No. 197) on February 22
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs put up 65.4 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per contest (101st in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.
- In Sun Belt action, Old Dominion has averaged 1.3 more points (66.7) than overall (65.4) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Monarchs score 67.5 points per game at home, and 65.1 away.
- At home Old Dominion is conceding 55.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than it is on the road (65.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Monarchs are putting up 68.1 points per contest, 2.7 more than their season average (65.4).
