The Charlotte Hornets (18-43) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (32-28) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Hornets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4.5)

The Hornets (25-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 35% of the time, six% more often than the Heat (21-36-3) this year.

Miami (4-15-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (20%) than Charlotte (16-19-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.1%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents are more successful (47.5% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (45%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-15, a better record than the Hornets have posted (12-35) as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, Charlotte is the 23rd-ranked team in the league (112.6 points per game). Defensively, it is third-worst (118.8 points allowed per game).

This season the Hornets are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

The Hornets are 22nd in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

In 2022-23, Charlotte has taken 64.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.3% of Charlotte's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.7% have been 3-pointers.

