Liberty vs. Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (20-7) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12) at Liberty Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Liberty to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Flames claimed a 77-50 victory against Bellarmine.
Liberty vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Liberty vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 74, Eastern Kentucky 63
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Flames captured their best win of the season on January 21 by securing an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Liberty is 12-1 (.923%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 71) on December 18
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 152) on January 26
- 72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on February 2
- 65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 183) on January 28
- 67-57 on the road over North Alabama (No. 212) on February 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames have a +198 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 68 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and are allowing 60.7 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball.
- Liberty's offense has been more productive in ASUN games this season, posting 70.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68 PPG.
- The Lady Flames are scoring 72.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.9).
- Liberty is allowing 56.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is four fewer points than it is allowing in road games (60.8).
- The Lady Flames have been racking up 72.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 68 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.