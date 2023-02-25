Saturday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (20-7) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12) at Liberty Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Liberty to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Flames claimed a 77-50 victory against Bellarmine.

Liberty vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 74, Eastern Kentucky 63

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Lady Flames captured their best win of the season on January 21 by securing an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Liberty is 12-1 (.923%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 71) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 152) on January 26

72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on February 2

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 183) on January 28

67-57 on the road over North Alabama (No. 212) on February 11

Liberty Performance Insights