Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Richmond Spiders (17-9) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-24) matching up at Robins Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-52 victory for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Spiders enter this contest on the heels of a 53-37 win over VCU on Wednesday.
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 76, Saint Bonaventure 52
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- The Spiders notched their signature win of the season on December 20 by securing a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 29
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 102) on November 7
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 149) on February 8
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 157) on February 15
- 190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 176) on February 12
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game with a +231 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and give up 64 per outing (171st in college basketball).
- With 76.1 points per game in A-10 action, Richmond is tallying 3.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.9 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Spiders are averaging 24.4 more points per game (85.9) than they are in away games (61.5).
- Richmond is giving up 69.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 60.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Spiders have been putting up 80.7 points per game, an average that's significantly higher than the 72.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
