Saturday's game between the La Salle Explorers (16-13) and VCU Rams (7-20) squaring off at Tom Gola Arena has a projected final score of 66-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of La Salle, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Rams are coming off of a 53-37 loss to Richmond in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

VCU vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

VCU vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 66, VCU 57

VCU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 24, the Rams defeated the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 62-61.

VCU has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

VCU 2022-23 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 92) on January 11

75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 138) on November 26

53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 160) on February 1

55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 190) on January 14

60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on January 29

VCU Performance Insights