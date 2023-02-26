Sunday's game between the Northeastern Huskies (15-11) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) at Cabot Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-57 and heavily favors Northeastern to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Lady Pirates lost their most recent game 70-63 against Stony Brook on Friday.

Hampton vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Hampton vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 67, Hampton 57

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates captured their best win of the season on February 19, when they took down the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 72-61.

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 9

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 276) on January 6

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on January 1

74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 307) on January 29

63-53 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 327) on February 17

Hampton Performance Insights