The Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.

When it scores more than 62.4 points, Virginia Tech is 20-1.

The 61.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are just 3.2 more points than the Hokies allow (58.2).

When Georgia Tech puts up more than 58.2 points, it is 11-5.

Georgia Tech is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 73.4 points.

This year the Yellow Jackets are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Hokies give up.

Virginia Tech Schedule