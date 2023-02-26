William & Mary vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Drexel Dragons (20-7) and the William & Mary Tribe (15-11) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Drexel to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Tribe enter this contest on the heels of a 69-53 victory against Elon on Friday.
William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
William & Mary vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drexel 72, William & Mary 60
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Tribe took down the Drexel Dragons at home on January 15 by a score of 74-58.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Dragons are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.
- William & Mary has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 12
- 69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on January 19
- 77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on February 3
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on November 11
- 73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 5
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe put up 66.8 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (270th in college basketball). They have a -27 scoring differential.
- In CAA games, William & Mary has averaged 2.5 more points (69.3) than overall (66.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Tribe are putting up 69.1 points per game, 4.9 more than they are averaging away (64.2).
- At home, William & Mary allows 66.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 69.3.
- The Tribe are putting up 72.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 5.6 more than their average for the season (66.8).
