The Charlotte Hornets (19-43) have two players on the injury report, including P.J. Washington, for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (15-46) at Spectrum Center on Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Hornets won on Saturday 108-103 against the Heat. Gordon Hayward scored a team-best 21 points for the Hornets in the win.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5.0 3.4 1.6 P.J. Washington PF Questionable Foot 15.3 4.8 2.4

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Achilles), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Hip), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSDET

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets average 112.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.3 the Pistons give up.

Charlotte has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 119.3 points.

The Hornets have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 114.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.5 points more than the 112.6 they've scored this season.

Charlotte makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 32.6% from deep (29th in the NBA). It is making 2.1 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.9 per game while shooting 36.6%.

The Hornets score 111 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while giving up 114.7 points per 100 possessions (26th in the NBA).

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -6.5 237

