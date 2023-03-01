Virginia vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Virginia. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Cavaliers enter this contest after an 85-74 loss to Miami (FL) on Sunday.
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 64, Wake Forest 62
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- Against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Cavaliers captured their best win of the season on February 12, a 71-59 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cavaliers are 0-13 (.000%) -- the second-most defeats.
Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 83) on November 13
- 69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on December 29
- 72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on November 27
- 66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on January 15
- 89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 112) on November 30
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (144th in college basketball). They have a +175 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.
- In conference play, Virginia is scoring fewer points (63.1 per game) than it is overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Cavaliers are averaging 2.6 more points per game at home (70.3) than away (67.7).
- At home, Virginia gives up 55.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 72.2.
- Over their last 10 games, the Cavaliers are posting 61.8 points per contest, 7.3 fewer points than their season average (69.1).
