How to Watch the Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two struggling squads meet when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) host the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons will aim to halt a five-game losing streak against the Cavaliers, losers of three straight.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 59.6 the Demon Deacons give up.
- Virginia is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 59.2 points.
- Virginia has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
- The 59.2 points per game the Demon Deacons score are the same as the Cavaliers allow.
- Wake Forest has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
- Wake Forest has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.
- This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.6% from the field, 10.8% lower than the Cavaliers concede.
- The Cavaliers' 37.3 shooting percentage is 6.7 lower than the Demon Deacons have conceded.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Duke
|L 56-52
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 79-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 85-74
|Watsco Center
|3/1/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
