Thursday's contest features the La Salle Explorers (17-13) and the George Mason Patriots (15-14) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for La Salle according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.

The Patriots' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 65-60 win over Saint Joseph's (PA).

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

George Mason vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 63, George Mason 61

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots' signature victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings. The Patriots picked up the 65-60 home win on February 22.

George Mason has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins

54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on December 1

74-63 on the road over Fordham (No. 97) on February 19

61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 141) on January 8

67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 172) on January 16

62-58 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on January 28

George Mason Performance Insights