Norfolk State vs. Howard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (23-5) and Howard Lady Bison (13-13) matching up at Burr Gymnasium has a projected final score of 60-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Spartanettes, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Spartanettes came out on top in their most recent outing 79-67 against North Carolina Central on Monday.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.
Norfolk State vs. Howard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 60, Howard 56
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- On November 23, the Spartanettes picked up their signature win of the season, a 48-43 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 184) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 21-1 (.955%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 212) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22
- 74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 237) on February 18
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 248) on November 17
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 249) on January 14
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and are allowing 49.8 per outing to rank first in college basketball.
- Norfolk State scores fewer points in conference action (58.9 per game) than overall (62.2).
- The Spartanettes average 69.3 points per game at home, and 55.0 on the road.
- Norfolk State allows 45.2 points per game at home, and 54.9 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Spartanettes are averaging 61.9 points per contest, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (62.2).
