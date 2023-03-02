Thursday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (23-5) and Howard Lady Bison (13-13) matching up at Burr Gymnasium has a projected final score of 60-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Spartanettes, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Spartanettes came out on top in their most recent outing 79-67 against North Carolina Central on Monday.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 60, Howard 56

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

On November 23, the Spartanettes picked up their signature win of the season, a 48-43 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 184) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 21-1 (.955%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 212) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22

74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 237) on February 18

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 248) on November 17

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 249) on January 14

Norfolk State Performance Insights