Thursday's contest between the Monmouth Hawks (13-14) and William & Mary Tribe (15-12) going head to head at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 65-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Tribe head into this matchup after a 55-47 loss to Drexel on Sunday.

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 65, William & Mary 64

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons 74-58 on January 15.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, William & Mary is 13-1 (.929%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on February 12

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 245) on November 11

77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 250) on February 3

69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 250) on January 19

73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

William & Mary Performance Insights