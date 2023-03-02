William & Mary vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Monmouth Hawks (13-14) and William & Mary Tribe (15-12) going head to head at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 65-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Tribe head into this matchup after a 55-47 loss to Drexel on Sunday.
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Monmouth 65, William & Mary 64
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons 74-58 on January 15.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, William & Mary is 13-1 (.929%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on February 12
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 245) on November 11
- 77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 250) on February 3
- 69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 250) on January 19
- 73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on February 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe have a -35 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 256th in college basketball.
- In conference play, William & Mary is averaging more points (67.9 per game) than it is overall (66.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Tribe are scoring 69.1 points per game, 6.3 more than they are averaging on the road (62.8).
- William & Mary is conceding fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than away (68.2).
- The Tribe are putting up 70.2 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 66.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.