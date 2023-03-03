Friday's contest between the UMass Minutewomen (24-5) and George Mason Patriots (16-14) going head to head at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.

In their last game on Thursday, the Patriots earned a 64-58 victory against La Salle.

George Mason vs. UMass Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

George Mason vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 57

George Mason Schedule Analysis

When the Patriots beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 87 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-60 on February 22, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, George Mason is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Minutewomen are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins

54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 91) on December 1

74-63 on the road over Fordham (No. 93) on February 19

61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 147) on January 8

64-58 over La Salle (No. 164) on March 2

67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 168) on January 16

George Mason Performance Insights