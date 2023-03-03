Friday's contest at Pensacola Bay Center has the Troy Trojans (17-12) matching up with the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (21-11) at 3:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 victory for Troy, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Lady Monarchs took care of business in their most recent outing 66-56 against Georgia State on Wednesday.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Old Dominion vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 74, Old Dominion 68

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

Against the Temple Owls on November 30, the Lady Monarchs registered their signature win of the season, a 77-65 home victory.

The Trojans have tied for the 61st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Old Dominion has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 157) on February 2

65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 159) on December 11

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on February 9

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on January 12

66-63 on the road over Marshall (No. 179) on February 22

Old Dominion Performance Insights