Friday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) going head to head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on March 3.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Hokies secured a 65-52 victory against Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Miami (FL) 63

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' signature win this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Hokies secured the 61-45 win at home on February 16.

The Hokies have seven wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on December 4

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 1

84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 12

73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on February 6

Virginia Tech Performance Insights