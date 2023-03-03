Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) going head to head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on March 3.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Hokies secured a 65-52 victory against Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Miami (FL) 63
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' signature win this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Hokies secured the 61-45 win at home on February 16.
- The Hokies have seven wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on December 4
- 61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 23
- 68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 1
- 84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 12
- 73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on February 6
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +424 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.1 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are allowing 58 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball.
- With 68.9 points per game in ACC matchups, Virginia Tech is putting up 4.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73.1 PPG).
- The Hokies are posting 76.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- Virginia Tech cedes 54.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 61.9 in away games.
- The Hokies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 69.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.3 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this season.
