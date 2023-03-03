The Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score 13.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Hokies give up to opponents (58).

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 16-5.

When it scores more than 58 points, Miami (FL) is 17-8.

The Hokies put up 73.1 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 63.7 the Hurricanes allow.

Virginia Tech is 21-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.

The Hokies are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (45%).

The Hurricanes make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

