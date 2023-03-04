Saturday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (27-4) and Radford Highlanders (14-16) matching up at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Gardner-Webb, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Highlanders came out on top in their last outing 69-68 against Presbyterian on Thursday.

Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 75, Radford 58

Radford Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders' best win this season came in a 65-55 victory against the High Point Panthers on February 22.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Radford is 12-9 (.571%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 271) on February 25

54-53 at home over Campbell (No. 271) on January 18

69-68 over Presbyterian (No. 318) on March 2

71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 1

67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 331) on November 27

Radford Performance Insights